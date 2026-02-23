El-Sisi visits Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Salman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he is set to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

"Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, His Excellency was received by his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” a presidential statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Egyptian presidency said the visit reflects the two countries’ commitment to strengthening their longstanding fraternal ties and continuing consultations and coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President El-Sisi last visited Saudi Arabia in August 2025, when he met the crown prince in Neom. Their discussions at the time covered several bilateral and regional matters, including the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

News.Az