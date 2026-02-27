Yandex metrika counter

Elliott backs LSEG buyback, urges more value actions
Elliott Management Corp on Friday welcomed the London Stock Exchange Group’s (London Stock Exchange Group) £3 billion ($4.04 billion) share buyback, calling it a “positive first start,” but urged additional value-enhancing actions.

The buyback announcement, alongside favorable forecasts, lifted LSEG shares by 9% — the largest one-day gain since March 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The New York-based activist investor, which holds a “significant stake” in LSEG, is pressing CEO David Schwimmer to: review the group’s portfolio, boost profit margins that trail competitors and better communicate resilience against AI-related market threats

Elliott praised the initial measures, including margin-improvement plans and enhanced AI strategy communication, but emphasized that further steps are needed to unlock LSEG’s full value potential.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

