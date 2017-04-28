Elmar Mammadyarov commented on Foreign Ministers' meeting on NK in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The meeting of the presidents was not discussed at the tripartite talks of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told APA's Moscow correspondent.

According to him, the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in connection with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was not discussed by the Foreign ministers in Moscow: "The presidents decide themselves about the meeting."

When asked about the evaluation of the talks, Mammadyarov said that it was reflected in the statement adopted at the end of the meeting. "The head of the ministry's press service, Hikmet Hajiyev, informed about the results of the meeting. We, the ministers, will report to the heads of states on the results of the tripartite meeting," the minister added.

The Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers – Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian – held a working meeting in Moscow April 28 on the initiative of the Russian side.

The co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also joined the meeting.

During the meeting, the ministers continued discussions on the prospects for the progress of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement and stressed the need to implement the agreements reached at the summits in Austria’s Vienna and Russia’s St. Petersburg held in April and June 2016, according to the statement.

The sides released an official statement on the meeting results.

News.Az

