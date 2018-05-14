Elmar Mammadyarov met with the EU High Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini within his visit to Brussels, the press service of the Ministry told APA.

The sides exchanged views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined once again that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the European Union and touched upon issues of cooperation in energy, transport, trade, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides noted the constructive nature of the negotiations on the agreement on cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan and expressed their confidence that this agreement will give impetus to the new level of relations and comprehensive development.

News.Az

