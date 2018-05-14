Elmar Mammadyarov to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left Brussels to pay a working visit to Paris on May 14, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said.

On May 15, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is expected to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris. The meeting will focus on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the recent developments in Armenia.

News.Az

