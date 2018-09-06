Embassy of Croatia to open in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is an important ally of NATO. Azerbaijan's contribution to NATO's activities is very high.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from the President of Croatia, Colinda Grabar-Kitarovich while making statements for the press with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan, like our country, contributes to the solution of security issues and the preservation of stability in various places. This is the southern regions of Europe.

You also take part in operations in Afghanistan.

I express my gratitude to you for the continued support and contribution to ensuring security and stability.

In conclusion, I want to inform you about the decision taken recently. Our temporary office in Azerbaijan is being closed.

We decided to open a permanent embassy in Croatia in Baku.

In this regard, I will appoint an ambassador to Azerbaijan," the Croatian president said.

News.Az

