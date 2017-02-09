Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has talked to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone about the recent developments in Syria late Thursday, Daily Sabah r

The two leaders agreed to increase military coordination in Syria against the Daesh terrorist group, the Kremlin said in a statement.

A statement released by the Turkish General Staff later on Thursday said that Russian jets mistakenly targeted Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab leading to the death of three soldiers and injuring 11 others. The wounded Turkish soldiers were transferred to a nearby hospital after initial medical treatment.

A bomb mistakenly hit a building, in which Turkish soldiers were located, while a Russian warplane was targeting Daesh positions in al-Bab, the statement elaborated.

Russian authorities also stated that the incident was an accident, expressing their grief and condolences, it added.

Both Turkish and Russian parties have launched an investigation regarding the incident.

Previously on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov also spoke on the phone regarding the recent developments in Syria.

