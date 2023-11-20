Erdogan: Some countries cannot understand regional situation after Garabagh victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Some Western countries cannot understand the new situation that has arisen in the region after our Garabagh victory," President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports.

He stressed that "those who have been encouraging Armenia to cause provocations for years, and those who seek their own benefits through the pain of the people living in the region, have caused the greatest damage to Armenians."

News.Az