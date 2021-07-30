Erdogan: Turkey mobilizes all resources to eliminate wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish authorities have mobilized all available opportunities to eliminate forest fires that have spread to a number of regions of the country, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, according to Anadolu Agency.

In connection with the current situation, Erdogan maintains regular contacts with Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Environment and Urban Development Murat Kurum and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in one of the regions affected by the natural disaster.

The ministers informed the president about the situation in the wildfire zone.

The Turkish leader expressed condolences over the loss of life as a result of the fires and wished the victims a speedy recovery.

President Erdogan assured that the state will provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster.

News.Az