Estonia urges PACE to plan for return of Russian-abducted Ukrainian children

Kadri Tali, the head of the Estonian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Wednesday called on the assembly to set out an action plan for the return of the children removed from Ukraine to Russia, as well as missing children, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"According to some estimates, more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia for 'safety.' This is a targeted action aimed at stealing the future and identity of a nation," she said.According to Tali, this is an urgent crisis where every delay costs lives and tears families apart."So why are we waiting now? If it were your child, would you hesitate?" the MP asked.In conclusion of her speech, she urged the international community to take swift and decisive action.The separation of children from their homeland and their parents is not only a crime, but it also has irreversible consequences due to Russification, Tali said.She drew parallels to Estonian history, referenced her family's experiences, and emphasized that what is happening in Ukraine is genocide."If children had disappeared from Estonia at the same proportion, the entire nation would have been wiped off the map," she stated.As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Parliamentary network on the issue of Ukrainian children, set up in the PACE, will serve as a platform that unites all CoE member states and international partners to exert sanction and political pressure on Russia.

News.Az