Ethical use of technologies among key issues at Global Baku Forum: Bulgaria’s ex-president

Ethical use of technologies among key issues at Global Baku Forum: Bulgaria’s ex-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ethical use of technology is one of the most critical topics discussed at the 12th Global Baku Forum, the former Bulgarian President, Rosen Plevneliev, said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a panel session titled “Middle Powers in the New World Order,” which was organized as part of the 12th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports, citing local media

Plevneliev emphasized that new technologies, including AI, should serve science and humanity. Citing research, he noted that 62% of young people in developed countries and 82% of multinational corporations are utilizing AI, raising concerns about management, control, risks, and security.

He welcomed the European Union’s efforts in addressing these issues and called on the U.S. to collaborate in establishing global ethical guidelines for technology use.

News.Az