EU approves 90% emissions cut target by 2040

EU ministers approved the legally binding goal at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The plan allows the bloc to outsource up to 5% of its emissions reduction target through carbon credits from countries outside the EU, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Once implemented, the target will be enshrined in EU law, marking a significant step in the bloc’s long-term strategy to combat climate change and transition to a low-carbon economy.

The EU’s new climate goal positions it as one of the world’s most ambitious regions in reducing emissions ahead of global climate commitments.