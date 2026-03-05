Yandex metrika counter

EU approves 90% emissions cut target by 2040

  • World
  • Share
EU approves 90% emissions cut target by 2040
Photo: Reuters

European Union countries have given final approval to a new climate target aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040.

EU ministers approved the legally binding goal at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday. The plan allows the bloc to outsource up to 5% of its emissions reduction target through carbon credits from countries outside the EU, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Once implemented, the target will be enshrined in EU law, marking a significant step in the bloc’s long-term strategy to combat climate change and transition to a low-carbon economy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The EU’s new climate goal positions it as one of the world’s most ambitious regions in reducing emissions ahead of global climate commitments.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      