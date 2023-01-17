EU, Azerbaijan cooperate effectively in social sphere - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) enjoy effective cooperation in the social sphere, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Support to Pension Reforms in Azerbaijan - Phase 2’ EU Twinning Project, News.Az reports.

Michalko noted that the EU supports the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

"The twinning project will play a positive role in the functioning of the pension reform. In general, it provides for the development and application of practical measures to digitize the pension system in the country and improve the insurance and pension system based on actuarial models for its long-term development," the ambassador added.

News.Az