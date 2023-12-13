EU limit on price of Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia organized an event at the Tallinna Filharmoonia to commemorate the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Ambassadors of Türkiye, Moldova, Hungary, North Macedonia and Brazil, along with representatives from other diplomatic missions and members of the Azerbaijani community in Estonia took part in the event.

The gathering paid a solemn tribute to the memory of the Great Leader with a minute of silence.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov highlighted the Great Leader's dedication to achieving an independent and democratic Azerbaijan. Maharramov emphasized Heydar Aliyev`s mission to free the republic from severe tragedies, political turmoil, socio-economic challenges and moral-psychological crisis.

He further noted that Heydar Aliyev's historical efforts played a pivotal role in the significant advancements in Azerbaijan`s foreign policy, as well as the establishment of political stability and security in the country.

The diplomat mentioned that celebrations were taking place throughout Azerbaijan's sovereign territory this year.

The event featured a video dedicated to the life and activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Young Azerbaijani pianist Nariman Amiraslan and violinist Dmytro Cherepov performed lyrical works by Azerbaijani composers and world classics.

Following the performances, the event participants had the opportunity to explore an exhibition of paintings by Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Guliyev, showcasing the culture and art of the country.

