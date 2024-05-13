EU Parliament member describes woes of Western Azerbaijanis as historical tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the European Parliament Javier Nart met with the Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, and a representative of the community, Ulviya Zulfigar, News.az reports, citing the Western Azerbaijani Community.

The meeting noted that the chairman of the Community's board informed members of the European Parliament about acts of genocide and deportations faced by Western Azerbaijanis over the past 200 years and spoke about their destroyed material and cultural heritage. Alakbarli noted that bias and discrimination against Azerbaijan in the European Parliament negatively affect stability in the region. He informed Javier Nart that during the last deportation in 1987–1991, our compatriots were forced to leave their homes. Nowadays, they intend to return to their ancestral homeland in peace, safety, and dignity.Javier Nart called the troubles experienced by Western Azerbaijanis a historical tragedy. He noted that he would tell his European colleagues about what he had heard, asking for more information about these realities.The member of the European Parliament also presented the “Concept of Return” of the Western Azerbaijan Community published in several languages.

News.Az