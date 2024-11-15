EU to provide Ukraine with 1.9 bln euros from frozen Russian assets in spring 2025
@Euronews
The European Union intends to provide Ukraine with a second tranche of 1.9 billion euros of profits from frozen Russian assets in the spring of 2025, a high-ranking EU representative told reporters in Brussels, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"The second tranche will be larger than the first - 1.9 billion euros. The money will be allocated only next year - in March-April 2025," he said, stressing that the EU is currently preparing the modalities for the allocation of this tranche.
The diplomat also noted that the EU has almost fulfilled its promise to provide Ukraine with 1 million shells.
"We have almost provided 1 million shells: 98% have already been delivered," he said.
According to the EU official, the EU intends to train up to 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of winter. "Our training mission has already trained 65,000 Ukrainians. Our goal is to train up to 75,000 by the end of winter," he added.
"The second tranche will be larger than the first - 1.9 billion euros. The money will be allocated only next year - in March-April 2025," he said, stressing that the EU is currently preparing the modalities for the allocation of this tranche.
The diplomat also noted that the EU has almost fulfilled its promise to provide Ukraine with 1 million shells.
"We have almost provided 1 million shells: 98% have already been delivered," he said.
According to the EU official, the EU intends to train up to 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of winter. "Our training mission has already trained 65,000 Ukrainians. Our goal is to train up to 75,000 by the end of winter," he added.