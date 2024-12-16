Yandex metrika counter

EU to send envoy to Damascus

EU to send envoy to Damascus
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has confirmed that the bloc's envoy was en route to Syria for the first diplomatic talks since member states cut ties with the Assad regime over a decade ago, News.az reports citing the Deutsche Welle.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has discussed the state of his country's intervention in Syria with US President-elect Donald Trump.

