EU unveils defense roadmap, plans anti-drone system by 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union on Thursday unveiled a new roadmap to strengthen defense readiness, aiming to close capability gaps and prepare for potential future threats.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that while Russia poses no immediate attack threat, Europe must prepare for evolving risks, noting that danger will persist even if the war in Ukraine ends, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The roadmap identifies nine key capability areas aligned with NATO targets and sets clear goals, timelines, and indicators for member states. Kallas stressed that countries will remain in the driving seat, deciding what to procure, when, and from whom.

A central focus is counter-drone capabilities, with a new EU anti-drone system planned to be fully operational by 2027, developed in close cooperation with NATO. The initiative will begin with a “drones coalition” led by the Netherlands and Latvia. Eastern Europe will be a priority, with integrated capabilities in ground, air, maritime, and border defense targeted to be ready by 2028.

The roadmap also promotes joint procurement, aiming to increase cooperation to 40% of defense spending by 2027, and underscores Ukraine’s role as Europe’s first line of defense, including plans for a drone alliance with Kyiv to leverage its battlefield experience and innovation.

News.Az