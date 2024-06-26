Yandex metrika counter

EURO 2020: Belgium reach last 16, Ukraine eliminated

Belgium got the best out of a 0-0 draw at the European Championship on Wednesday, advancing to the last 16 while Ukraine became the first team with four points in a group to be eliminated.

The downside for the Belgians at Euro 2024 is they will next face France and Kylian Mbappe on Monday in Duesseldorf.

All four teams in Group E finished with four points. Romania ended up first, followed by Belgium and Slovakia. Ukraine was last on goal difference.

Romania and Slovakia drew 1-1 in Frankfurt and both advanced to the knockout stage.

