EURO 2024: England, Denmark, Slovenia reach last 16

England, Denmark and Slovenia reached the EURO 2024 last 16 as Matchday 3 games in Group C ended goalless Tuesday.

England settled for a goalless draw with Slovenia thanks to vital saves by Slovenian goalie Jan Oblak at Cologne Stadium.Denmark also drew 0-0 with Serbia, which defended the score with several saves by their keeper Predrag Rajkovic at Munich Football Arena.England finish Group C as the leaders with five points, while Denmark are just behind and Slovenia are in third spot, both with three points and without any goal difference.Serbia failed to qualify as they lie in fourth spot with two points.Denmark will take on Germany in the Round of 16, while England and Slovenia both have to wait for other group matches to complete to determine their upcoming opponents.

News.Az