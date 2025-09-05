Europe sends delegation to Washington to coordinate Russia sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A European team will travel to Washington to work with the U.S. on a new sanctions package against Russia, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Sept. 5.

Costa said the effort aims to intensify pressure through direct and secondary sanctions. The delegation’s visit follows a Sept. 4 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, and European leaders after the “Coalition of the Willing” summit in Paris, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

EU member states have already agreed on 18 sanctions packages against Russia and are preparing a 19th, pledging to escalate economic pressure as Moscow continues its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

News.Az