Ex-NRL player Josh McGuire charged with strangling child

McGuire, who played nearly 200 games for the Brisbane Broncos before later joining the Cowboys and the Dragons in 2021, was taken to the Brisbane Watchhouse by police on Tuesday. He has been charged with two offences, including one count of common assault.
The charges follow a complaint made to investigators regarding two alleged incidents that occurred last week.
It's understood these charges relate to the alleged strangulation of a five-year-old child.
McGuire made 14 appearances for the Queensland Maroons.
He was part of the 2017 Kangaroos World Cup-winning side before a brief stint in the Super League. He's previously been an ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities and Mates4Mates, and returned to the Broncos in a coaching role last year.
He finished up in that role earlier this year, and has been working in marketing.
He's expected to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 17.