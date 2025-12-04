Ex-NRL player Josh McGuire charged with strangling child

McGuire, who played nearly 200 games for the Brisbane Broncos before later joining the Cowboys and the Dragons in 2021, was taken to the Brisbane Watchhouse by police on Tuesday. He has been charged with two offences, including one count of common assault.

The charges follow a complaint made to investigators regarding two alleged incidents that occurred last week.

It's understood these charges relate to the alleged strangulation of a five-year-old child.

McGuire made 14 appearances for the Queensland Maroons.