Explosion reported in Kharkiv amid missile threat

A loud explosion was heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Friday morning, January 30, following warnings from the military about a possible ballistic missile threat.

Residents reported hearing the explosion at around 5:02 a.m. local time. Journalists on the ground confirmed the blast shortly after air raid sirens sounded across the region, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Prior to the explosion, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a potential ballistic attack from the northeast, stating that a high-speed aerial target had been detected moving toward the Kharkiv region. The military did not immediately specify the type of weapon involved.

As of the early morning hours, there were no official statements from local authorities regarding damage, casualties, or the exact target of the strike.

At 5:11 a.m., air raid alerts remained in effect not only in Kharkiv but also in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions, according to Ukraine’s air defense monitoring systems.

Ukrainian officials urged residents in affected areas to remain in shelters until the all-clear signal was issued.

The explosion comes just days after Russian forces launched a missile attack on an energy facility in Kharkiv on January 26. That strike involved three direct hits and left roughly 40% of the city’s consumers without electricity.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to suspend attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for one week. Trump claimed that Putin had agreed to the request.

Shortly afterward, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that an energy-related truce had been reached. However, despite the reported agreement, Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory have continued, though recent strikes appear to avoid critical energy facilities.

The explosion reported in Kharkiv on Friday morning is among the latest incidents highlighting the ongoing security risks facing Ukraine, even amid diplomatic efforts to limit escalation.

