Fatal Mercedes truck crash in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

One person has died and five others were injured following a road accident in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

The accident occurred on February 16 at around 17:30 in the Karimbayli village area. According to initial reports, a Mercedes passenger car collided with a truck, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Six injured individuals, four men and two women, were hospitalized at Fuzuli District Central Hospital. Doctors diagnosed them with multiple injuries affecting different parts of the body.

One of the injured, a man born in 2002, was later transferred to the Republican Neurosurgery Hospital for further treatment. Four others received medical assistance and were discharged for outpatient treatment.

Authorities later confirmed that the victim was 1981-born Beylagan district resident Targul Mirzayeva. Several others, including the drivers and passengers of the vehicles involved, sustained injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

