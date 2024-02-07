Feb. 7 presidential election in Azerbaijan is of historical significance: OTS chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan has historical significance, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Omuraliev noted that the OTS observation mission is divided into two groups.

“Now one group is monitoring the ongoing voting process in Karabakh, that is specifically in Shusha and Khankendi. The second group is here in Baku. We had meetings yesterday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the Central Election Commission within the framework of this monitoring, and we received all the necessary information about the process, the candidates, the legislative framework, and in general the electoral process,” he said.

“Our missions also met with the presidential candidates, including representatives of the party that participated in the election. However, I would like to say here that any such election process for a head of state is a very important event. This election process in Azerbaijan, however, I would even call it historic. Our brotherly Azerbaijani people are voting on the whole territory of the country,” the OTS chief added.

