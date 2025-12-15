FIDE lets Russian, Belarusian youth compete nationally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has allowed Russian and Belarusian youth chess players to compete under their national flags and anthems in international tournaments, the organization announced on December 14.

The decision follows a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which urged that athletes from Russia and Belarus be permitted to participate in youth events with national symbols. Previously, competitors from both countries were allowed to compete only as “neutral athletes” due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

FIDE’s ruling, which applies to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, also lifts restrictions on holding official FIDE events in Belarus. The decision was based on two resolutions: one from the Russian Chess Federation and another from the FIDE Council. The Assembly adopted the FIDE Council’s version, limiting the use of national symbols to youth and junior competitions, with adult competitions to be further discussed with the IOC.

Ukraine’s Youth and Sports Ministry and Chess Federation opposed the move, citing ongoing Russian support for the war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed the decision, calling it “the right step towards the depoliticization of sports.”

