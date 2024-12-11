FIFA to announce Saudi Arabia as host of 2034 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA is expected to announce on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, while the joint bid from Morocco, Spain, and Portugal—featuring matches in South America—will be awarded the 2030 tournament, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The awarding of hosting rights for both tournaments will go to a vote during a FIFA Congress to be held virtually, but there is no doubt about the outcomes with neither bid having a rival.As for 2034, FIFA invoked its principle of rotating its flagship tournament between continents, only welcoming bids from Asia or Oceania -- the 2026 World Cup, the first involving 48 teams, will take place across North America.Controversially, the body gave potential bidders barely a month last year to submit candidacies, and Australia and Indonesia quickly abandoned their interest.That left Saudi Arabia as the sole candidate, clearing the way for the World Cup to return to the Gulf region so soon after Qatar hosted in 2022.The kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been using sport for some time to amass influence and improve its global image -- critics though say he is effectively "sportswashing" by diverting attention from Saudi Arabia's rights record.Saudi Arabia already hosts several high-profile events including a Formula One Grand Prix, heavyweight boxing contests, the LIV rival golf circuit funded by Saudi's sovereign wealth fund, and the WTA Finals tennis.Being handed the 2034 World Cup will be a crowning moment, and Saudi will secure hosting rights despite currently only boasting two stadiums with a capacity of 40,000, when 14 are required.Beyond that logistical challenge, the baking temperatures in the northern hemisphere summer could mean pushing the tournament back to later in the year, as happened in Qatar in 2022.However, the fact that Ramadan will take place in December that year is an added complication.Moreover, the awarding of the World Cup to Saudi will make the issue of human rights a major talking point again, just as two years ago.Rights groups highlight mass executions in Saudi Arabia and allegations of torture, as well as restrictions on women under the conservative country's male guardianship system. Free expression is severely restricted too.

