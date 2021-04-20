FIFA's disapproval of Super League beyond doubt, chief Infantino says

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday confirmed that the football's world governing body disapproves of the proposed European Super League (ESL), Daily Sabah reports.

“At FIFA, we can only and strongly disapprove the creation of the super league, of a super league which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions. No doubt whatsoever of FIFA’s disapproval. Full support to UEFA,” he said, according to The Guardian.

“It is my task and our task to protect the European sports model, club competitions, national teams. If they choose to go their own way, they must live with their choice. They are either in or out. They cannot be half in and half out.”

“My task, our task, is to save club football, international football,” Infantino added.

Twelve major clubs launched plans Monday for a new breakaway league which would drastically change the landscape of the sport.

"They must live with the consequences of their choices."

"Either you're in or you're out. You can't be half in and half out. Think of it, this has to be absolutely, absolutely clear."

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the six English clubs involved, together with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid from Spain and Italian trio Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

UEFA has said the teams would be banned from domestic and other European competitions, including the Champions League.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the head of the new ESL, has insisted that would be "impossible," but Infantino threatened action as FIFA took a stronger stance than it did with its initial statement when the news first broke.

News.Az