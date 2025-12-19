Yandex metrika counter

Fire at Samovar restaurant in Sumgayit quickly extinguished - VIDEO

Photo: Report

A fire erupted at the Samovar restaurant in Sumgayit on Thursday, with flames originating on the building’s roof.

Emergency crews from the State Fire Protection Service responded swiftly, taking operational measures to contain and fully extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the restaurant. No casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing Report.


