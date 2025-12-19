Fire at Samovar restaurant in Sumgayit quickly extinguished - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire erupted at the Samovar restaurant in Sumgayit on Thursday, with flames originating on the building’s roof.

Flames started on the restaurant’s roof but were quickly contained before spreading pic.twitter.com/KgzEJpqZTD — News.Az (@news_az) December 19, 2025

Emergency crews from the State Fire Protection Service responded swiftly, taking operational measures to contain and fully extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the restaurant. No casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing Report.

