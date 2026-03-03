Fire breaks out at Liberty Bank HQ in Tbilisi - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at the headquarters of Liberty Bank in Tbilisi early Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response but causing no injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred at the bank’s main office located on Chavchavadze Avenue, where the fire reportedly started inside an elevator shaft, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

According to Emergency Management Service chief Temur Mgebrišvili, around 20 firefighting and rescue crews were deployed to the scene. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, preventing it from spreading into the building’s internal office areas.

“The ignition occurred in the freight elevator shaft. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the fire was successfully put out,” Mgebrišvili said.

In a statement released by the bank, officials confirmed that the incident poses no threat to ongoing operations. Customer services are expected to continue as normal.

