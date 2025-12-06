Fire-hazard site shut down in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Sumgayit have shut down a fire-hazardous facility after inspectors found serious safety violations at an oxygen cylinder filling workshop on Yahya Mammadov Street.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the workshop, owned by Jalil Sadygov, failed to meet basic fire-safety requirements, News.Az reports.

Inspectors reported that the site had no fire alarm system, no fire-extinguishing equipment, and unsafe electrical wiring. Wooden structures had not been treated with fire-resistant materials, and oxygen cylinders filled with compressed and liquefied gas were being stored in violation of regulations.

The surrounding area was also overgrown with dry grass and brush, adding to the fire risk.

Because of the multiple violations, officials ordered the immediate suspension of the facility’s operations.

News.Az