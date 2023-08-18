Fire in mountainous terrain in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi completely extinguished

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire in mountainous terrain with complex relief in the vicinity of Madrasa settlement, Shamakhi district has been completely extinguished, said the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The Ministry noted that the fire extinguishing works were done in complex conditions, primarily with manual labor. During the fire, mostly dry grass and bushes burned in an area of about 7 hectares.

Employees of the MES State Fire Protection Service were involved in extinguishing the fire.

News.Az