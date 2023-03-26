Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footages from Qarabag vs Galatasaray match (VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted video footages from Qarabag vs Galatasaray match on her official Instagram page.

According to News.Az, the post says: “26.03.2023. Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is eternal and unshakable!”


