First VP Mehriban Aliyeva reviews completed restoration work at Saint Peter’s Basilica

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on October 17 to review the progress of restoration work supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of Saint Peter's Basilica, provided Mehriban Aliyeva with detailed information about the Basilica and the ongoing restoration process, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Saint Peter's Basilica, the largest church in the world, is considered the religious center of the Catholic world and is one of the four Papal basilicas in the Vatican. Architecturally, it is regarded as one of humanity’s most outstanding buildings. While the foundation of the church was laid in the 4th century, the current structure dates from the 16th to 17th centuries.

The head of the Church is the Pope, while the management of Vatican City is entrusted to a cardinal appointed by the Pope. This cardinal also holds the title of Archbishop of Vatican City. Since February 20, 2021, Italian-born Cardinal Mauro Gambetti has served as the head of Saint Peter's Basilica.

On February 28, 2019, an agreement was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Saint Peter's Basilica for the restoration of the bas-relief depicting the "meeting between Pope Leo I and Hun Emperor Attila," located in the church, as well as the "Tullius Zetus" mausoleum in the basilica's necropolis. The restoration work on these projects has now been completed.

Cardinal Gambetti expressed his deep appreciation to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan for the high-level and rapid implementation of the restoration work in the Basilica.

