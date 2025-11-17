First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Revival Day - PHOTO

On November 17, 1988, massive rallies took shape in Baku’s main Azadliq Square (then Lenin Square), where millions gathered to protest Moscow’s stance on the issue. Although Soviet internal troops dispersed the demonstrations in early December, they could not suppress the national awakening of the Azerbaijani people.

A major milestone followed on November 17, 1990, when the newly formed Supreme Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic held its first session. During this historic meeting, the words “Soviet” and “Socialist” were removed from the name of the Autonomous Republic. This act, taken while the Soviet empire still existed, was a bold and significant step toward Azerbaijan’s eventual independence.

The same session, presided over by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, discussed the restoration of state symbols. Deputies proposed reinstating the tricolor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The decision to restore the flag was submitted to the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan, marking the beginning of the path from national revival to national progress.

National Revival Day was officially declared on November 17, 1992, commemorating this pivotal chapter in Azerbaijan’s modern history.