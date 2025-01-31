Five dead in hand grenade explosion in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A hand grenade explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district on Friday left five people dead and two others injured, according to the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

The explosion occurred in the district’s Hindarkh settlement.Authorities, including prosecutors, are currently examining the site and carrying out the necessary procedural steps. It has been confirmed that the victims are members of the same family.An investigation into the incident is underway.

News.Az