Five deans of Azerbaijani University of Languages sacked

Five deans of the Azerbaijani University of Languages have been removed from their duty.

The dean of the School of Education (English-German) Vafa Babayeva, dean of the School of Education (English-French) Fikrat Jahangirov, dean of the school of Regional studies and International Relations Anar Naghiyev, dean of the school of Philology and Journalism Sevda Vahabova and dean of the school of Translation Vilayat Hajiyev have been dismissed.

A competition was announced for the positions of deans.

The head of the university’s Public Relations Department, Shafa Kazimova, confirmed to APA the information about dismissals.

