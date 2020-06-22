FM: Azerbaijan remains committed to peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks Monday during a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister reminded that as the result of military aggression by Armenia, 20 percent of theterritory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions were occupied as well as almost one million people became refugees and internally displaced persons.

“Numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were brutally destroyed including a vast number of artifacts of Azerbaijani historic and Islamic heritage,” he said.

Mammadyarov stressed that the government of Azerbaijan remains committed to a peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, as well as relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions, and retains legitimate right to use all means necessary to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty in full.

News.Az