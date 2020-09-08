FM Jeyhun Bayramov receives Polish Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Rafal Poborski.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov mentioned the high-level cooperation existing between both states and noted that the exchange of high-level visits contributes to the development of cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the furthering of cooperation between both states during the year amid pandemic and in this regard expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian aid rendered by Poland in the fight against COVID-19.

Ambassador Rafal Poborski in his turn conveyed the sincere congratulations of the Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau to the attention of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Ambassador noted the importance of keeping the dynamics of the development of the relations between both states.

The sides exchanged their views about the issues on the continuation of political consultations between the two states, as well as the opportunities for the enhancement of relations in energy, transportation, agriculture, education, tourism, and other areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, the illegal activities conducted by aggressor state Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the provocation by the Armenian armed forces along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during July 12-16, 2020, as well as the policy of the leadership of Armenia serving the increase of the tensions in the region and undermining the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

Ambassador Rafal Poborski noted that Poland is interested in stability in its eastern neighborhood countries and underlined that respect to international law is a basic rule for Poland.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az