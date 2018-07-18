FMs of Caspian states to meet before summit of heads of state
Meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian states will be held before the summit of the heads of the Caspian states, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on July 18, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.
The summit of the Caspian states will be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan on August 12.
