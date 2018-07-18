FMs of Caspian states to meet before summit of heads of state

FMs of Caspian states to meet before summit of heads of state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian states will be held before the summit of the heads of the Caspian states, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on July 18, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

The summit of the Caspian states will be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan on August 12.

News.Az

News.Az