Yandex metrika counter

FMs of Caspian states to meet before summit of heads of state

  • Politics
  • Share
FMs of Caspian states to meet before summit of heads of state

Meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian states will be held before the summit of the heads of the Caspian states, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on July 18, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

The summit of the Caspian states will be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan on August 12. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      