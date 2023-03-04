Foreign media representatives pay tribute to victims of Armenian terror in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of foreign media representatives have today visited the Azerbaijani city of Ganja to pay tribute to the victims of Armenia’s missile attacks on the city, News.Az reports.

Journalists, who arrived in Azerbaijan to cover the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held in Baku, first visited the areas in Ganja city subjected to Armenian terror during the 44-day Patriotic War, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians and large-scale destruction.

The guests were informed that the aggressor Armenian armed forces, in violation of norms and principles of international law, 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, as well as humanitarian ceasefire achieved in Moscow after Armenia’s own persistent requests, subjected to heavy artillery fire the residential settlements of Azerbaijan deliberately targeting the civilian population of the country during the 44-day Patriotic War.

It was noted that as a result of ballistic missile attacks deliberately fired by the Armenian armed forces on Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan that is far beyond the battlefield, 26 civilians, including children and women were killed and 175 people were injured.

News.Az