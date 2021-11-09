Foreign Ministry: Armenia wants to cast shadow on activities of Russian peacekeepers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The illegal visit of the Armenian defense minister to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is another provocation of the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said.

“This shows that the Armenian side is deliberately trying to aggravate the situation. These steps on the eve of the first anniversary of the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020 are an attempt to cast a shadow on the activities of the Russian peacekeepers and a violation of the points of the trilateral statement,” she noted.

News.Az





News.Az