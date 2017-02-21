Foreign Ministry: Ukraine does not recognize "referendum" in Nagorno Karabakh

Ukraine does not recognize the "referendum" in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from the spokeswoman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betza among comments published on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"The referendum violates the Constitution of Azerbaijan Republic, it has no legal basis," the statement says.

Ukraine's position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains unchanged - Ukraine recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

