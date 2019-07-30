Foreign specialists involved in search op after military aircraft crash – Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Modern underwater robots, including foreign specialists and professional divers, are involved in the search operation following the crash of a MiG-29 aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the country's Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

An appeal was made to the relevant bodies of Turkey in order to involve additional forces in the search operation. It is expected that the specialists of these structures will arrive in our country in the near future.

At the same time, expanding the area of operation, numerous ships, boats and aviation assets of the relevant structures of our country are involved in the search operations.

It should be noted that despite the unfavorable weather conditions that continue from the moment of the aircraft crash to the present day, the search operation is currently being intensively carried out under the leadership of a commission established on the instruction of the Minister of Defense.

News.Az

News.Az