Forest fires in Azerbaijan’s Guba extinguished – ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fires that broke out in the forest zone near the Gasimqishlag and Cayqishlag villages of Azerbaijan’s Guba district were extinguished, the Ministry of Emerg

The causes of the fire are being clarified, all the necessary measures are being taken to completely put out any hotspots.

At the same time, near the Arablar village of Shabran district, sources of smoke were observed in the woodlands. Fire departments of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, personnel of the Civil Defense Troops and 2 Mi-17 helicopters of the Aviation Unit were deployed the area. Measures are being taken to prevent the fumes.

News.Az

News.Az