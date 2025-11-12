Former Chelsea player Oscar hospitalized with heart issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oscar, the 34-year-old former Chelsea midfielder, was rushed to hospital after reportedly collapsing during a training session with Sao Paulo.

The player lost consciousness while working on an exercise bike, feeling unwell before falling to the ground, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

According to Brazilian media, he remained unconscious for approximately two minutes.

The player was then rushed to the Einstein Hospital Israelita in Sao Paulo, Brazil in an ambulance for further tests.

Medical staff were able to stabilise him as it was discovered he was suffering from cardiac issues.

And the club revealed that Oscar will remain under further observation until the extent of his diagnosis is known.

A statement read: ” During tests carried out on Tuesday morning, at SuperCT, as part of the preparation for the 2026 pre-season, the athlete Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club’s professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, which was present at the site.

“The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is clinically stable and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis.

“As is usual procedure and respecting the player’s privacy, new information will be released as soon as there is an update from the medical team, in agreement with Oscar.”

The Brazilian had an MRI last night and has undergone a diagnostic catheterisation.

Further reports have suggested that Oscar is now considering retiring from football to focus on his recovery.

His current deal with Sao Paulo is due to run until 2027, but it is suggested it could be “amicably terminated”.

Oscar spent five years in West London before his high-profile move to Shanghai SIPG, now known as Shanghai Port in January 2017.

He made over 200 appearances for Chelsea between 2012 and his exit, during which he scored 38 goals.

He helped the club win two Premier League titles as well as the League Cup and Europa League.

The Brazilian moved in a transfer worth £60million and signed a contract worth £400,000-per week.

He spent almost eight years with the Chinese Super League side before finally leaving in 2024.

He had earned a staggering £175 million and won three league titles in the Far East, scoring 77 goals and notching 142 assists.

After 22 days without a club, he signed for Sao Paulo on a three-year contract on December 25.

He came through the academy at the club and made 12 appearances for the first team before moving to Chelsea.

Since re-joining the club, he has played 27 times, scoring three goals and assisting 11 more.

He last made an appearance July 19 in the 2-0 win over Corinthians but was forced off with an injury.

Tests revealed that he fractured a vertebrae and has since made the matchday squad twice.

News.Az