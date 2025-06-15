Yandex metrika counter

Four injured as Iranian ballistic missile hits southern Israel

Photo: The Times of Israel

Four people were lightly injured by an Iranian ballistic missile impact in a town in southern Israel, according to first responders.

Damage was also caused by a missile impact in Haifa, but no injuries were reported there, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze caused by the impact.

Meanwhile, the IDF says Home Front Command search and rescue forces are heading to several reported impact sites.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

