Four killed in explosion at facility in Russia's Chelyabinsk region

Preliminary reports indicate that four people died in an explosion at an enterprise in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk region.

The region's governor, Alexey Texler, shared this information on October 22, citing plant representatives, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"According to preliminary information from the company, four people were killed and several others were injured in the explosion," he wrote in a message on his Telegram channel.

News.Az