France agrees to return previously detained Azerbaijani children to Germany

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France has issued information regarding the situation of Azerbaijani citizens Mahammad Guliyev and Gultaj Abdullayeva.

"In accordance with the decision of the German court to remove custody of the two children of Azerbaijani citizens Mahammad Guliyev and Gultaj Abdullayeva, the French side has agreed to return the minors — Abdullayev Deniz Mahammad oglu and Abdullayev Araz Mahammad oglu — who had been temporarily detained on its territory, to Germany, News.Az reports citing local media.

Accompanied by representatives from Germany, the children were returned to the country on August 18.

Legal support will be provided to the citizens through both the relevant Azerbaijani diplomatic mission and the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora," the statement said.

