France must be neutral as OSCE MG co-chairs – Turkish minister

France must be neutral as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Akar made the remark commenting on the adopted draft resolution on recognizing the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ by the French Senate.

This decision again shows that France is not part of the settlement, but part of the problem, the Turkish minister stressed.

