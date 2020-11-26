Yandex metrika counter

France must be neutral as OSCE MG co-chairs – Turkish minister

France must be neutral as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Akar was commenting on the draft resolution on the recognition of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” adopted by the French Senate.

This decision again shows that France is not part of the settlement, but part of the problem, the Turkish minister stressed.


